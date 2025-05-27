A doua ediție a concursului Underwater Awards Australasia pentru imagistică va fi lansată în iunie 2025

Premiile subacvatice Australasia—the premier underwater imaging competition focused on the Australasian region is back. Like the hugely successful inaugural edition, the 2025 competition is a three-way collaboration between the long-established Australasia subacvatică, DPG, and underwater imaging equipment and dive gear distributor Imagini UW.

Like last year, the competition will culminate in an exhibition at the Go Diving Show ANZ in Sydney, Australia, in September. Once again, the exhibition will feature stunning metal prints of the finalist entries by Printing Partner PhotoMart, which will be available for purchase. Half the proceeds from imprima sales will go to Environmental Partners Societatea Australiană pentru Conservarea Marină si Luați 3 pentru mare.

Premiile, valorează mai mult decât Un 50,000 $ în total, includeți excursii de scufundări cu cele mai bune stațiuni și croaiuri din lume, precum și cele mai recente subacvatice and video gear. Entrants compete for prizes in categorii 9, Inclusiv unique “Reels Showcase” video category. The top image or video among the category winners receives the distinction of “Best of Show.” This year’s prestigious judging panel comprises judecători Tobias Friedrich, Jayne Jenkins, Matty Smith, Tanya Houppermans, Scott Portelli si William Tan; and video judges Philip Hamilton si Ross Long.

The competition calls for passionate underwater shooters from around the world to submit their most captivating and compelling images and youtube" target="_blank">videos from the Australasian region. Shooters are invited to immerse themselves in the challenge of capturing the essence of this extraordinary realm, where every frame tells a story of the delicate balance and breathtaking beauty that characterises our oceans.

Competitia opens on June 1 si closes on July 20, 2025. Winners will be revealed during an awards ceremony at the Go Diving Show ANZ, September 6–7, and subsequently on UnderwaterCompetition.com. The results will be published by supporting media partners worldwide shortly thereafter. The entry fees are US$10 per image or video entered.

Aflați mai multe la www.underwaterawards.com, and make sure to check out the 2024 câştigătorii.