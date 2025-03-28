IANTD and SEI adopt ‘Powered By DAN’ First Aid programmes

Two more dive training agencies have adopted DAN’s curriculum for their first aid courses, with the International Association of Nitrox and Technical Divers (IANTD) and Scuba Educators International (SEI) joining NAUI in embracing the Powered By DAN programme.

Through Powered By DAN, dive training agencies incorporate the skills and standards of DAN’s basic life support, CPR, oxygen administration, and other courses into their first aid training.

“DAN’s goal is to have capable first aid providers at every dive site, and our curriculum is the most comprehensive in the dive industry, covering more skills than any other courses for lay providers,” said JoAnn Perry, director of training at DAN.

“In terms of diving and in-water education, the scuba training agencies are the experts. In terms of first aid for dive injuries, many in our industry rely on DAN as the subject matter experts.”

DAN provides the e-learning and slates, while the scuba training agencies host the content on their platforms and certify instructors and instructor trainers through their systems.

“Sure, SEI could have developed our own first aid programme,” said Jim Gunderson, president and CEO of SEI, “but why reinvent the wheel when DAN already offers the most-comprehensive programme in the industry? SEl is proud to partner with DAN for our SEI First Aid – Powered By DAN Programme. This partnership will enable our instructors and dive shops to offer their students and communities an excellent first aid programme in a cost-effective manner.”

“We are confident our professionals and divers will benefit from this collaboration with DAN,” said IANTD CEO Luis Augusto Pedro. “IANTD’s programmes, from entry-level upward, are designed to equip divers with the skills and knowledge they need to be safe, responsible, and self-sufficient, and partnering with DAN on first aid education will no doubt advance this goal.”

“DAN’s research, medical services, and claims data give us crucial insights into the frequency and severity of the various incidents that arise in diving,” said DAN president and CEO Bill Ziefle, “and we have a dedicated team to monitor international first aid standards and keep our curriculum up to date with the latest research. We’re pleased to leverage this expertise for the benefit of the entire diving community through our Powered By DAN programme.”