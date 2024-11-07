Două bine-cunoscute liveboard-uri de scufundare ard

Două croi-borduri binecunoscute scafandrilor, una care operează în Marea Roșie a Egiptului și cealaltă în Maldive, au suferit ceea ce se spune că ar fi incendii catastrofale.

Cele trei punți nouran, operat de Exploratorii Mării Roșii, is understood to have caught fire last night (6 November) while at Daedalus Reef, though the cause of the blaze is unknown. Guests and crew were evacuated from the boat and taken to Hurghada.

Croația de 36 de metri cu cocă de mahon, construită în 2006, a parcurs atât itinerariile nordice, cât și cele sudice ale Mării Roșii din Hurghada, cu excursiile obișnuite de o săptămână în sud, cu Frații, Daedalus și Elphinstone. Acesta a găzduit până la 24 de oaspeți, cu facilități pentru scafandri tehnici.

“Thankfully, all guests and crew were safely evacuated without any injuries, and everyone is now back on land,” said Red Sea Explorers in a statement. “Despite the swift and professional efforts of our crew the fire could not be contained, and we were unable to save mv nouran.

“While the safety of our guests and crew is our foremost priority, the loss of MV nouran is profoundly felt. She was not just a vessel; she was a home, both for us and for the many guests who shared unforgettable journeys aboard her.

“We have been deeply moved by the outpouring of kind and supportive messages from our clients and business partners. These condolences bring warmth on a difficult day, and we are incredibly grateful for the compassion shown by our community.

“Our team is working diligently to find solutions for guests who have bookings on mv nouran for the remainder of the season. We will be reaching out to each agent and customer as soon as possible with further information.”

Blue Voyager was on break

În Maldive, între timp, 37m cu cocă de oțel Blue Voyager, operat de Master liveaboards, a luat foc la primele ore ale zilei de astăzi (7 noiembrie) în timpul unei pauze de întreținere în portul de la Hulhumalé, lângă capitala Malé, așa că nu au fost implicați scafandri oaspeți și nu au existat alte victime.

Premiat Blue Voyager a fost construit în 2001 și putea transporta 26 de oaspeți în cele trei apartamente și 10 cabine. Era singura navă din flota Master care opera în Maldive.

„După ce a încercat să controleze focul, tot echipajul a evacuat barca în siguranță”, a declarat Master Liveaboards. „Evaluăm deja problemele create de incendiu în călătoriile viitoare. Oaspeții care ar putea fi afectați vor fi contactați în timp util.

„Suntem ușurați că acest incident nu a fost mai grav și că toți cei care se aflau la bord sunt în siguranță.”

This article has been updated to include Red Sea Explorers’ statement.

Tot pe Diversnet: Supraviețuitorii VORBEȘTE DUPĂ UN INCIDENT FATAL LA BĂRCUȚA DE SCUMBARDĂ LA MARIA ROȘIE, SFUNDARII ESCAPĂ DE LA BLAZĂ DE LA BORDA DE CURSUL DE LA MARA ROSIE, SFUNDARII URRACAN AU MURIT – ȘI UN AL INCIDENT LA BORDA DE CURS, BORDA OCEANICĂ PRIDE FOC ÎN INDONEZIA