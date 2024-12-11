Cea mai mare resursă online pentru scafandri
Caută
Închideți această casetă de căutare.

Condamnat: Omul din spatele complotului de droguri care l-a lăsat mort pe scafandru CCR

Urmărește-ne pe Google News
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
Jimmy Blee used cocaine deal to try to save business
Jimmy Blee used cocaine deal to try to save business

James Blake ‘Jimmy' Blee, the man behind the cocaine-smuggling plot that saw a Brazilian rebreather diver die and another go on the run in Australia in 2022, has been jailed for a maximum of 11 years and three months.

The sentence was passed on 26 November, after Blee had pleaded guilty to illegally importing cocaine and smuggling the two Brazilian divers into the country. Blee, 64, a former superyacht tour operator from Queensland, was appearing before Judge Troy Anderson at the District Court of New South Wales, Australia's biggest trial court.

The narcotics were imported in the hull of a bulk-carrier that docked in the port of Newcastle in May 2022, as reported at the time on Diverse

Blee, from Cairns, had arranged for Brazilian divers Bruno Borges-Martins, 31, and Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva, 32, to be smuggled into Darwin in Australia's Northern Territory by boat from Indonesia before having them driven south to Newcastle.

contrabandă – Borges, Da Silver și Blee
From left: Bruno Borges-Martins, Jhoni Fernandes Da Silva and Jimmy Blee

Blee, himself a scuba diver, had bought dive-gear worth Aus $12,000 (£6,140) including a closed-circuit rebreather for the men, before realising that they were not trained to use it, the court was told. Blee had trained them himself on two separate occasions at Warners Bay and Swansea, it was stated by national press reporting on the court proceedings.

On 19 May, Blee had taken the men to Newcastle so that they could retrieve the drugs. One package was recovered but police later found a second package, containing 42 1kg bricks of cocaine, washed up in the port alongside the body of Borges-Martins.

Da Silva was spotted on CCTV cameras but never traced – it is thought that he might have got away with some of the cocaine. Blee was caught later while trying to escape to Singapore.

The judge noted that the diver’s death could not be blamed on Blee. He also made clear that Blee had not sourced the drugs or secreted them onto the vessel but had been contracted to extract them, for which he had expected to be paid AUS $300,000 (£151,000). The plan had been suggested to him in Indonesia, where much of his yachting work was carried out.

polițist cu pachet de cocaină recuperat
Un ofițer de poliție cu o cărămidă din cocaină recuperată (Forța de poliție NSW)

According to the judge, Blee’s “nefarious” plan had been motivated less by greed than the desire to save a business that had been severely affected by the Covid pandemic.

The sentence for drug-importation includes a non-parole period of seven years and three months, but with time already served Blee will be eligible to apply for parole by November 2029. The sentence includes a maximum 12 months’ imprisonment for people-smuggling.

Blee’s son, James Lake-Kusviandy Blee, 23, is on bail awaiting trial after pleading not guilty to one count of aiding and abetting his father in the importation of drugs, and to another of dealing with more than $100,000 from the proceeds of crime.

Tot pe Diversnet: Scafandru CCR „lăsat să moară” de către traficanții de cocaină, Sondă de contrabandă de Cola: o poveste a 3 scafandri, Moartea scafandru de cocaină: bărbat arestat

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
Experimentați Freebreathe, primul de acest gen în explorarea subacvatică. Un dispozitiv personal, portabil de snorkeling, care vă oferă acces la o sursă nelimitată de aer până la 15 picioare sub suprafața apei prin puterea mișcării corpului. #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join CUMPĂRĂRI DE ECHIPAMENT: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SITE-URI WEB Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, sugestii & Sfaturi, site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, fotografie subacvatică, sugestii și sfaturi, site-ul web pentru rapoarte de călătorie: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- URMĂȚI-NE PE SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

Experimentați Freebreathe, primul de acest gen în explorarea subacvatică. Un dispozitiv personal, portabil de snorkeling, care vă oferă acces la o sursă nelimitată de aer până la 15 picioare sub suprafața apei prin puterea mișcării corpului.
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5GMzY4RDIwMjU1MkMwOTRB

Pachet de imersie subacvatică Freebreathe la #DEMA

Link afiliat Scuba.com: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag .com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SITE-URI WEB Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, sugestii & Sfaturi, site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, fotografie subacvatică, sugestii și sfaturi, site-ul web pentru rapoarte de călătorie: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- URMĂȚI-NE PE SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu se implică să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat. 00:00 Introducere 01:20 Scuba.com 02:20 Înfilarea benzii cu came 04:15 BowLine 06:42 Îndepărtarea curelelor de aripioare 08:19 Glisare de plumb 10:16 Fermoare spate 12:56 Reguli pliabile 14:26 Gât umed

Link afiliat Scuba.com:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicite să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat.
Introducere 00: 00
01:20 Scuba.com
02:20 Threading Cam Band
04:15 BowLine
06:42 Îndepărtarea curelelor din aripioare
08:19 Plumb alunecat
10:16 Fermoare din spate
12:56 Pliere Regs
14:26 Gâtul umed

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5FN0MwOEIwNDJFMDI5RDhB

Mai multe lucruri cu care se luptă scafandrii w/@scubacom #scuba #tips #howto

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join GEAR ACHATS: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- SITE-URI WEB Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, sugestii & Sfaturi, site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, fotografie subacvatică, sugestii și sfaturi, site-ul web pentru rapoarte de călătorie: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre -------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------- URMĂȚI-NE PE SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/ scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

Carcasă pentru smartphone Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yQUYyOTAwNjkwNDE5QjlE

Divolk Underwater Live-Streaming Smartphone Housing la #DEMA

Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.

Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
Shane: Știri de ultimă oră: Revista Scuba Diver se mută pe Divernet!
Ioan: Excursia individuală a scafandrului a dus la găsirea unei epave din Cornish
Elke Bojanowski: Numiți scafandri britanici dispăruți din Sea Story
Casper: Scafandrii de scuter CCR au fost aspirați în orificiul barajului
Rafael Novi Setya h: Cum să transportați corect un rezervor de scuba
Știri recente
Condamnat: Omul din spatele complotului de droguri care l-a lăsat mort pe scafandru CCR Condamnat: Omul din spatele complotului de droguri care l-a lăsat mort pe scafandru CCR
Proprietarul unui magazin de scufundări a primit 27 de ani pentru abuz sexual Proprietarul unui magazin de scufundări a primit 27 de ani pentru abuz sexual
Ajută-l pe Fathoms Free să reînvie Stingray Ajută-l pe Fathoms Free să reînvie Stingray
Monede de aur furate epave spaniole recuperate Monede de aur furate epave spaniole recuperate
Cadavru găsit în căutarea unui scafandru din Orkney Cadavru găsit în căutarea unui scafandru din Orkney
Hidrogelul poate opri degradarea lemnului de epavă Hidrogelul poate opri degradarea lemnului de epavă
Conectează-te cu noi
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire
Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire
2024 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.