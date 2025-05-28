Abonamente la reviste
Eliminați anunțurile pentru 3 GBP/lună
Conecteaza-Te

Apneistul Klovar întrerupe domnia de 17 ani a lui Trubridge fără labe de înot

Urmărește-ne pe Google News
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
Petar Klovar dived without fins to 103m (Freediving World)
Petar Klovar dived without fins to 103m (Freediving World)

Croatian freediver Petar Klovar has finally broken New Zealander William Trubridge’s stranglehold on the AIDA Constant Weight No Labe (CNF) world record, with a 103m dive in the Egyptian Red Sea.

Klovar carried out the dive during the AIDA Freediving World Cup, held by the Freediving World Apnea Centre in Sharm el Sheikh. The week-long depth competition finished yesterday (27 May). 

Trubridge had appeared to have made the record his own. He first set a mark of 81m in April 2007 and, apart from a six-month interruption by the Austrian Herbert Nitsch between 2007 and 2008, had gone on to retain it until the World Cup event, going a few metres better on each of 10 occasions before leaving the record set at 102m in July 2016.

Triumph in the Red Sea for Petar Klovar (Freediving World)
Triumph in the Red Sea for Petar Klovar (Freediving World)

Klovar had looked likely to challenge Trubridge’s long-standing record at the 2023 Vertical Blue event held at Dean’s Blue Hole in the Bahamas – a competition organised each year by Trubridge himself. 

Klovar and his fellow Croatian freediver Vitomir Maričić were however banned for alleged intent to use performance-enhancing drugs, after their bagaje had been searched on arrival in the Bahamas. The accusation has been strongly denied ever since by both athletes, who claimed that it was unfounded and that there had been procedural irregularities in how they had been treated.

Afterwards the two Croatians had been banned indefinitely from Vertical Blue competitions, but after considering their cases AIDA had allowed both men to compete in its Depth World Championships later that year, with Klovar setting a Free Immersion (FIM) world record there.

A place on the Wall of Fame for Klovar (Freediving World)
A place on the Wall of Fame for Klovar (Freediving World)

AIDA’s decision led to a rift with the other freediving governing body CMAS, which supported Vertical Blue and announced that it would no longer co-operate with AIDA. 

“We stayed focused, stayed quiet, kept working and let the results speak,” said Maričić, who acted as Klovar’s coach and cameraman on the new record dive. “This isn’t just a result. It’s justice. The record is finally where it should be. And it’s just the beginning.”

Klovar’s 103m dive now awaits official ratification from AIDA. The record is an absolute one: the CMAS CNF record was set by the Russian freediver Alexey Molchanov at 100m.

Tot pe Diversnet: Freediver fără aripioare stabilește recordul mondial absolut, Condițiile grele oferă record mondial de apnee, Încălcări ale dopajului: CMAS penalizează apneistii croați, Controversa privind dopajul declanșează ruptură în apnea

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
Echipament actualizat pentru afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Salut! Am învățat despre montarea laterală și îmi este greu să găsesc un exemplu clar despre cum se montează rezervoarele. Știu că va fi abordat în cadrul cursului, dar trebuie să știu ce să cumpăr înainte să particip la curs, nu există un magazin bun de echipamente sidemount în apropiere. Poți să arăți, te rog, cum sunt montate rezervoarele laterale și rezervoarele de deco/scenă? Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri de scuba, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Link-uri importante pentru afiliați de urmărit 🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Utilizați codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐫𝐫𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivernet Site-ul: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine: https://w.gov/ Site: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1Uk️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck64t2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7️s ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqqdce▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDr ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 ================================ ✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver. Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare. Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat la lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură! Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Îți place scuba diving? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!

@jaketarren
#askmark Salut! Am învățat despre montarea laterală și îmi este greu să găsesc un exemplu clar despre cum se montează rezervoarele. Știu că va fi abordat în cadrul cursului, dar trebuie să știu ce să cumpăr înainte să particip la curs, nu există un magazin bun de montare laterală în apropiere.

Poți să arăți, te rog, cum sunt montate rezervoarele laterale și rezervoarele de deco/scenă?

Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/

✅ Linkuri afiliate importante de urmărit

🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Cod de utilizare: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rămâneți conectat cu noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Site: https://divernet.com/
Site: https://godivingshow.com/
Site: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver.

Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare.

Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat cu lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură!

Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Îți place scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Cum montezi un cilindru lateral?

Echipament actualizat de afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Cum atașez o lumină intermitentă la bateria mea cu două sau două cilindri, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea/găsi chiar și în condiții de vizibilitate redusă sau noaptea? Șnurul obișnuit de pe aceste obiecte lasă întotdeauna lumina să cadă în jos și o ascunde. Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru web pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografie subacvatică, sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Linkuri importante de afiliere de urmărit 🔗 Beneficiați de 15% reducere la oferta internațională eSIM! Folosește codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Cumpără echipamente de scufundări aici: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 DECORAȚI-VĂ LEGEM DE ECHIPAMENTELE DE SCUBA, ICI SĂ TE ÎNCHIRIEZI 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Rămâneți conectați cu noi. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Subiecte de discuție: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Site web: https://divernet.com/ Site web: https://godivingshow.com/ Site web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pentru colaborări: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru dvs.: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Despre revista Scuba Diver. Bine ați venit la revista Scuba Diver! Suntem pasionați de tot ceea ce are legătură cu lumea subacvatică. Fiind o revistă cu distribuție gratuită în Europa, Australia de Nord și America de Nord, vă oferim cele mai recente articole despre scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere ale echipamentelor, până la sfaturi de specialitate, știri și povești subacvatice inspirate. Fie că sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau abia vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intrați, explorați și rămâneți conectat la lumea scufundărilor alături de noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură! Pentru solicitări de afaceri, vă rugăm să folosiți informațiile de contact de mai jos: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Vă plac scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii de echipamente, sfaturi despre scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Cum atașez o lumină intermitentă la motocicleta mea cu două sau două cilindri, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea/găsi chiar și în condiții de vizibilitate redusă sau noaptea? Șnurul obișnuit de pe aceste obiecte lasă întotdeauna lumina să cadă în jos și o ascunde.
Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/

✅ Linkuri afiliate importante de urmărit

🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Cod de utilizare: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rămâneți conectat cu noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Site: https://divernet.com/
Site: https://godivingshow.com/
Site: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver.

Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare.

Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat cu lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură!

Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Îți place scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Cum pot să-mi atașez un stroboscop luminos intermitent, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea? #askmark #scufundări

Echipament actualizat pentru afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Vizitați Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Reducere de 15% la oferta internațională eSIM Folosiți codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACHIZIȚIONARE DE ECHIPAMENT: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-URILE NOASTRE Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scufundări, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și recomandări, Recenzii echipament scufundări Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri despre scufundări, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și recomandări, Relatări de călătorie Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări În Regatul Unit, site web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- URMĂRIȚI-NE PE REȚELE DE SOCIALIZARE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Colaborăm cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliere de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu sunt destinate și nu se sugerează că înlocuiesc instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Întregul conținut, inclusiv text, grafică, imagini și informații, din acest videoclip este doar cu titlu informativ general și nu înlocuiește instruirea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice din partea producătorilor de echipamente.

Vizitați site-ul Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM Utilizați codul: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Este acesta cel mai bun centru de scufundări vreodată? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.
Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
Nick Bailey: Văduva scafandrului: „Încă verific știrile în fiecare zi”
ron: Descoperiri ale scafandrilor: un dinte de Meg în Florida, bombe în Marea Britanie
Steve: Paul Toomer părăsește Dive RAID International
Bryan: Cum să ajungi la Raja Ampat
Oliver Vandewalle: Scafandrii găsesc verigile lipsă de la epava emblematică a navei Vasa
Știri recente
Apneistul Klovar întrerupe domnia de 17 ani a lui Trubridge fără labe de înot Apneistul Klovar întrerupe domnia de 17 ani a lui Trubridge fără labe de înot
Peste 100 de medici scafandri s-au întâlnit la Bali pentru conferința SPUMS privind sănătatea scafandrilor Peste 100 de medici scafandri s-au întâlnit la Bali pentru conferința SPUMS privind sănătatea scafandrilor
A doua ediție a concursului Underwater Awards Australasia pentru imagistică va fi lansată în iunie 2025 A doua ediție a concursului Underwater Awards Australasia pentru imagistică va fi lansată în iunie 2025
Scufundare refuzată Scufundare refuzată
Generozitatea unui scafandru returnează în Marea Britanie un ceas de aur al naufragiului Generozitatea unui scafandru returnează în Marea Britanie un ceas de aur al naufragiului
Apneiștii polonezi fac furori la Atena Apneiștii polonezi fac furori la Atena
Conectează-te cu noi
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire TIC-tac
Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire TIC-tac
2025 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Abonamente cadou
Abonați-vă pentru 3 GBP/lună