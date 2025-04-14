Abonamente la reviste
Sfârșitul unei epoci – Anne Hasson anunță retragerea din Aggressor Adventures

Anne Hasson

Anne Hasson’s 41-year career with Aggressor Adventures has spanned from pro and crew member aboard the original Agresorul din Cayman scuba liveaboard to Vice President and Director of Marketing for the world-wide adventure călătorie companie.

In April 2025, Hasson will retire from her work with Aggressor Adventures as she takes time to share her passion for underwater exploration and călătorie cu familia și prietenii.

Hasson’s love of scuba diving and service in the călătorie industry began on 9 November 1984, when she joined her husband, Captain Wayne Hasson, on the first Aggressor charter exploring the Cayman Islands underwater realm. She has remained with the company for over 40 years, fostering its growth from one scuba vessel to a worldwide adventure company offering scuba diving, wildlife safaris, bird watching, river cruises, wildlife safaris and cultural and environmental tours.

Anne Hasson își sărbătorește pensionarea

In addition to her professional accomplishments, Hasson has been a trailblazer in the călătorie în scufundări industry and in preserving natural wonders for future generations to experience. She is a 2010 Women Divers Hall of Fame inductee, board member for the Sea of Change Foundation and an SSI Platinum Pro5000 Diver. This September, she will be inducted into the prestigious International Scuba Diving Hall of Fame in the Cayman Islands, back to where it all began.

“It has been a pleasure to work with Anne Hasson over the last 18 years. Her dedication and work ethic are the best I have ever seen in all my years in business, and I thank her for all that she has contributed to this company as she embarks on a well-deserved retirement of călătorie and leisure,” says Wayne Brown, Owner and CEO of Aggressor Adventures.

În calitate de vicepreședinte al Aventurile agresorului, Hasson a gestionat Departamentele Rezervări, Marketing și Publicitate, menținând integritatea și imaginea mărcii și identității corporative a companiei în vârstă de 41 de ani. 

