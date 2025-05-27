Abonamente la reviste
Eliminați anunțurile pentru 3 GBP/lună
Conecteaza-Te

Scufundare refuzată

Urmărește-ne pe Google News
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
Scufundare refuzată


Diving Denied: NDIS Cuts Threaten Life-Changing Scuba Therapy

By Lyndi K Leggett

Scuba Therapy isn’t just another activity —it’s a lifeline for many people living with disability. For years, our tailored scuba therapy programs have offered more than just underwater adventure.They’ve brought mobility to paralysed limbs, confidence to anxious hearts, and purpose top people who’ve lost it all. But now, these transformative experiences are under threat.

Recent changes to the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) funding criteria have led to the removal or denial of support for scuba therapy services. This has left many of our clients devastated, stripped not just of a recreational outlet, but of a proven physical and mental health intervention.

Scuba as Therapy: More Than a Hobby

Scuba therapy may sound unconventional, but it’s grounded in science. The weightlessness of water allows people with limited mobility to move freely, often for the first time since their injury. The pressure of the water helps regulate breathing and reduce anxiety. The mental clarity that comes from diving—combined with the joy of accomplishment—is powerful.

Our program has helped clients with spinal cord injuries, PTSD, multiple sclerosis, autism, and more. For some, it’s the only physical activity they can enjoy without pain. For others, it’s been the first time they’ve felt “normal” in years.

Here’s a letter from one of our clients explaining how he benefits from exercising underwater for an hour a week :

MICR0036
Diving Denied 4

To Whom IT May Concern,

Although I am able to walk with the help of a cane, I am a paraplegic through injury I sustained whilst serving in the Australian Army. The below letter sets out the benefits I have gained from the tailored exercise routine, I receive at The Scuba Gym. They include physical, social, personal & mental health benefits. The real magic of scuba gym is that the underwater benefit transfers onto land and puts a person’s mind in a better space.

• My lung function has improved dramatically.

• Rib pain is decreased when diving below 3 meters.

• Muscle cramps, spasms resulting in grade 1 to 2 tears are reduced for 3 days after diving to 5m or deeper for 30 minutes or longer.

• I have less self-harm thoughts, and my mood is much better when dealing with others.

• I walk backwards with difficulty but impossible before scuba therapy.

• reduced number of carer hours from 24 hours per day to 8 hours per day this has gone back to 24 hours due to the three months of no access to scuba therapy.

• Improved circulation in extremities and total healing of sores• Gone from permanent catheterisation to intermittent catheterisation when diving more than once a week.

• My sleep improved which results in better self-care and less sickness

• Pain relief at 5m depth. This is the only relief I get from my chronic pain condition which was caused by service in the Australian Army.

• I have more energy

• Increased range of movement from under water exercises.

Other than the above benefits scuba therapy allows me to participate without the fear of drowning from a muscle spasm or getting hurt from a fall which happens regularly when on land.

I get more benefits from one scuba therapy session than three physiotherapy sessions.

It is difficult to express the relief from my chronic pain.

I live with the trapped feeling of the pain never ending, it affects my every movement, my every

thought. It interferes with dressing, toileting, and everything you can think of. It has taken my

dignity in many ways and removed any chance of a normal life.

Scuba Gym is the first ray of hope in 25 years.

Fotografie : Andrew in Action

Andrew
Diving Denied 5

NDIS Cuts: A Deep Blow

Despite these clear benefits, NDIS has now deemed scuba therapy “non-essential” in many funding plans. This move has not only cut off access for new participants, but in some cases removed existing support from clients mid-way through programs—leaving them adrift, both literally and emotionally.

The rationale? A lack of recognition of scuba therapy as a “reasonable and necessary” support under NDIS guidelines. But for those of us who’ve witnessed the healing power of scuba therapy firsthand, this decision feels not just short-sighted—it’s cruel.

These cuts don’t just silence progress; they reverse it. Clients are reporting setbacks in mobility, increases in depression and anxiety, and a resurgence of isolation—the very issues scuba therapy helped to alleviate. Add to that the physical pain some of our clients are in 24/7 without their scuba therapy all the pain comes back and their sleep disrupted and their healing stops.

Noi avem nevoie de ajutorul tau

We are calling on the diving community, the disability sector, healthcare professionals, and policymakers to take notice. If you’ve been impacted by these cuts, or if you believe in the power of scuba as a tool for healing and empowerment, we urge you to help us.

Iată cum puteți ajuta:


GO Fund Me QR

Captură de ecran 2025 05 20 174510
Diving Denied 6

• Support our program through donations or sponsorships to keep it alive for those

who need it most.

• Share this story with your networks to help raise awareness.

• Contact us directly if you have ideas, resources, or a willingness to help us fight this injustice.

Cuvântul final

Scuba therapy changes lives. We’ve seen it happen hundreds of times. The water doesn’t discriminate—it embraces everyone equally. And with the right support, so can we.

Let’s not let bureaucracy drown what has become a lifeline for so many.

Contact us at Lyndi@thescubagym.com.au or call 042 038 0055 to make a difference.

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
Echipament actualizat pentru afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Salut! Am învățat despre montarea laterală și îmi este greu să găsesc un exemplu clar despre cum se montează rezervoarele. Știu că va fi abordat în cadrul cursului, dar trebuie să știu ce să cumpăr înainte să particip la curs, nu există un magazin bun de echipamente sidemount în apropiere. Poți să arăți, te rog, cum sunt montate rezervoarele laterale și rezervoarele de deco/scenă? Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri de scuba, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Link-uri importante pentru afiliați de urmărit 🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Utilizați codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐫𝐫𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivernet Site-ul: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine: https://w.gov/ Site: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1Uk️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck64t2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7️s ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqqdce▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDr ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 ================================ ✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver. Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare. Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat la lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură! Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Îți place scuba diving? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!

@jaketarren
#askmark Salut! Am învățat despre montarea laterală și îmi este greu să găsesc un exemplu clar despre cum se montează rezervoarele. Știu că va fi abordat în cadrul cursului, dar trebuie să știu ce să cumpăr înainte să particip la curs, nu există un magazin bun de montare laterală în apropiere.

Poți să arăți, te rog, cum sunt montate rezervoarele laterale și rezervoarele de deco/scenă?

Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/

✅ Linkuri afiliate importante de urmărit

🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Cod de utilizare: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rămâneți conectat cu noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Site: https://divernet.com/
Site: https://godivingshow.com/
Site: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver.

Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare.

Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat cu lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură!

Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Îți place scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Cum montezi un cilindru lateral?

Echipament actualizat de afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Cum atașez o lumină intermitentă la bateria mea cu două sau două cilindri, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea/găsi chiar și în condiții de vizibilitate redusă sau noaptea? Șnurul obișnuit de pe aceste obiecte lasă întotdeauna lumina să cadă în jos și o ascunde. Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru web pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografie subacvatică, sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Linkuri importante de afiliere de urmărit 🔗 Beneficiați de 15% reducere la oferta internațională eSIM! Folosește codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Cumpără echipamente de scufundări aici: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 DECORAȚI-VĂ LEGEM DE ECHIPAMENTELE DE SCUBA, ICI SĂ TE ÎNCHIRIEZI 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Rămâneți conectați cu noi. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Subiecte de discuție: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Site web: https://divernet.com/ Site web: https://godivingshow.com/ Site web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pentru colaborări: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru dvs.: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Despre revista Scuba Diver. Bine ați venit la revista Scuba Diver! Suntem pasionați de tot ceea ce are legătură cu lumea subacvatică. Fiind o revistă cu distribuție gratuită în Europa, Australia de Nord și America de Nord, vă oferim cele mai recente articole despre scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere ale echipamentelor, până la sfaturi de specialitate, știri și povești subacvatice inspirate. Fie că sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau abia vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intrați, explorați și rămâneți conectat la lumea scufundărilor alături de noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură! Pentru solicitări de afaceri, vă rugăm să folosiți informațiile de contact de mai jos: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Vă plac scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii de echipamente, sfaturi despre scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Cum atașez o lumină intermitentă la motocicleta mea cu două sau două cilindri, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea/găsi chiar și în condiții de vizibilitate redusă sau noaptea? Șnurul obișnuit de pe aceste obiecte lasă întotdeauna lumina să cadă în jos și o ascunde.
Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/

✅ Linkuri afiliate importante de urmărit

🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Cod de utilizare: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rămâneți conectat cu noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Site: https://divernet.com/
Site: https://godivingshow.com/
Site: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver.

Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare.

Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat cu lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură!

Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Îți place scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Cum pot să-mi atașez un stroboscop luminos intermitent, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea? #askmark #scufundări

Echipament actualizat pentru afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Vizitați Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Reducere de 15% la oferta internațională eSIM Folosiți codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACHIZIȚIONARE DE ECHIPAMENT: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-URILE NOASTRE Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scufundări, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și recomandări, Recenzii echipament scufundări Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri despre scufundări, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și recomandări, Relatări de călătorie Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări În Regatul Unit, site web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- URMĂRIȚI-NE PE REȚELE DE SOCIALIZARE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Colaborăm cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliere de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu sunt destinate și nu se sugerează că înlocuiesc instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Întregul conținut, inclusiv text, grafică, imagini și informații, din acest videoclip este doar cu titlu informativ general și nu înlocuiește instruirea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice din partea producătorilor de echipamente.

Vizitați site-ul Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM Utilizați codul: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Este acesta cel mai bun centru de scufundări vreodată? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.
Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
ron: Descoperiri ale scafandrilor: un dinte de Meg în Florida, bombe în Marea Britanie
Steve: Paul Toomer părăsește Dive RAID International
Bryan: Cum să ajungi la Raja Ampat
Oliver Vandewalle: Scafandrii găsesc verigile lipsă de la epava emblematică a navei Vasa
leets: Un scafandru moare după ce a urmărit un GoPro
Știri recente
Scufundare refuzată Scufundare refuzată
Generozitatea unui scafandru returnează în Marea Britanie un ceas de aur al naufragiului Generozitatea unui scafandru returnează în Marea Britanie un ceas de aur al naufragiului
Apneiștii polonezi fac furori la Atena Apneiștii polonezi fac furori la Atena
Centrele Green Fins reduc la jumătate amenințarea la adresa recifelor din Aqaba Centrele Green Fins reduc la jumătate amenințarea la adresa recifelor din Aqaba
Pipeline: Podcastul Left To Die investighează scandalul scufundărilor Pipeline: Podcastul Left To Die investighează scandalul scufundărilor
Scafandrii de lac explorează epava unui remorcher vechi de 144 de ani Scafandrii de lac explorează epava unui remorcher vechi de 144 de ani
Conectează-te cu noi
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire TIC-tac
Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire TIC-tac
2025 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Abonamente cadou
Abonați-vă pentru 3 GBP/lună