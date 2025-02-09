Abonamente la reviste
Eliminați anunțurile pentru 3 GBP/lună
Conecteaza-Te

Dragoste Niue: Un cadou de Ziua Îndrăgostiților pentru scafandri 

Urmărește-ne pe Google News
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Humpback whales swim in the seas of Niue (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

If you think that gifting a small stake in the South Pacific would make a loved one's Valentine’s Day, National Geographic Pristine Seas wants to help you make the connection to bring that about.

For NZ $140 (about £63) you can sponsor for the next 20 years the protection of 1sq km of the waters off Niue, a tiny island but also the world’s largest raised coral atoll, said to host more than 100 observed coral species.

The vulnerable katuali sea snake can be found only in the island’s sea-caves, and its waters are a major breeding ground for humpback whales and home to one of the world’s biggest grey reef shark populations.    

A parrotfish (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A parrotfish at Niue’s Beveridge Reef (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

Niue (pronounced Nee-oo-ay) has a human population of only 2,000 and lies 2,100km north-east of New Zealand between Fiji, Samoa and Tonga. 

National Geographic Pristine Seas collaborated with Niue on a scientific survey to document its marine biodiversity in 2023. It was the third stop on its Global Expedition, a five-year collaboration with central and western Pacific Island nations, and it became a supporter of Niue's stance on protecting the environment.

Niue's 100% protection

Niue is the only country in the world to have protected 100% of its territorial waters, says Pristine Seas, including a total ban on fishing and other human activities in the Moana Mahu Marine Protected Area, which covers 49,000sq km (40%) of its ocean area.

A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
A Pristine Seas diver swims near a huge coral formation (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

To help pay to maintain, monitor and enforce this MPA, Niue has developed a sustainable funding initiative that offers individuals and organisations the opportunity to sponsor a small portion of its marine sanctuary via its Ocean Conservation Commitments (OCCs). 

OCC seal
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)
Niue fringing corals (Manu San Félix / National Geographic Pristine Seas)

That upkeep serves to allow nearby fish populations to be replenished, improving local fishing, providing jobs and economic benefits and building resilience against ocean-warming.

Niue & Ocean Wide (NOW) Trust administers the 127,000 OCCs and manages the investment. In return for your sponsorship, which is obtainable here, you receive a certificate suitable for framing.   

Tot pe Diversnet: PAUL ROSE: STILL DIVING THANKS TO A HYPERLITE 1, PRISTINE SEAS INIȚIE ÎNTREPRINDEREA PENTRU PACIFIC DE 5 ANI, PRISTINE SEAS EXPLORĂ PALAU MAI MAI CUNOSCUT



Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark video grozav. Îmi place conținutul tău. Recent, mi-am testat cilindrul hidro, era umplut cu aer cât timp poți păstra aerul în cilindru înainte de a-l folosi. De asemenea, magazinul de scufundări poate scurge aerul și umple cu nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join CUMPĂRĂRI DE ECHIPAMENT: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-ELE NOASTRE Website: https://www. & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul Dive Show din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urmăriți-ne pe social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark grozav videoclip. Îmi place conținutul dvs. Mi-am testat recent cilindrul hidro, era umplut cu aer cât timp puteți păstra aerul în cilindru înainte de a-l folosi. De asemenea, magazinul de scufundări poate drena aerul și umple cu nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cât timp poți păstra aerul într-un cilindru? #AskMark #scubadiving

Lista completă a spectacolelor de scufundări cu linkuri: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 IANUARIE: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBRUARIE: Duikvaker 21 FEBRUARIE: 23 FEBRUARIE: AUDI Show European 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaezia 1-2 MARTIE: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARTIE: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARTIE: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILIE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAI – 22 IUNIE Exp. 25: Scuba Show 31-1 IUNIE: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 13-15 SEPTEMBRIE: GO Diving ANZ Show 6-7 OCTOMBRIE: Diving Talks 17-19 NOIEMBRIE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.comPUscubajoin https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WEB: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sugestii și sfaturi, Site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul site web pentru scufundări din Marea Britanie: https://www.rork.com ➡️ publicitate in cadrul brandurilor noastre ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente. 11:14 Introducere 00:00 Scuba.com Ad 01:35 Duikvaker 02:35 EUDI 03:15 DRT 04:23 GO Diving Show UK 05:04 ADEX OZTek 06:24 Mediterranean 07:06 ADEX 07:34 TDEX: Scuba MIDE08 Show: 21:08 GO Diving ANZ 51:09 Diving Talks 36:10 DEMA

Lista completă a emisiunilor de scufundări cu linkuri:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 IANUARIE: Boot Düsseldorf (Expoziție Națională Internațională)
1-2 FEBRUARIE: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARIE: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARIE: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaezia
1-2 MARTIE: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARTIE: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARTIE: Spectacol de scufundări mediteraneene
4-6 APRILIE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAI: Thailanda Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAI – 1 IUNIE: Scuba Show
13-15 IUNIE: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBRIE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OCTOMBRIE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOIEMBRIE: Spectacol DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.
Introducere 00: 00
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show Marea Britanie
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterana
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spectacol de scuba
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Discuții de scufundare
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Următoarele spectacole de scufundări în 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Scafandrul american Barrington Scott a stabilit un record mondial Guinness pentru cel mai rapid timp de scufundări pe toate cele șapte continente. Consiliul municipal din Cartagena a anunțat că se pregătește să înăsprească accesul la sistemul Cueva del Agua (Peștera cu apă) din sudul Spaniei, după moartea unei femei în vârstă de 37 de ani acolo, pe 18 ianuarie. Și un constructor de habitat subacvatic tocmai a extins recordul pentru cel mai lung timp petrecut scufundat. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/national/nation-299289964 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join CUMPĂRĂRI DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-ELE NOASTRE Website: https://www. & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul Dive Show din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urmăriți-ne pe social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

Scafandrul american Barrington Scott a stabilit un record mondial Guinness pentru cel mai rapid timp de scufundări pe toate cele șapte continente. Consiliul municipal din Cartagena a anunțat că se pregătește să înăsprească accesul la sistemul Cueva del Agua (Peștera cu apă) din sudul Spaniei, după moartea unei femei în vârstă de 37 de ani acolo, pe 18 ianuarie. Și un constructor de habitat subacvatic tocmai a extins recordul pentru cel mai lung timp petrecut scufundat.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Peștera spaniolă închisă după fatalitate #scuba #podcast #știri

Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.
Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
mike: 4 scafandri mor după ce au fost aspirați în țeavă
Al Catalfuma: Moartea coralilor în Caraibe
Aidan Karley: Scafandru de peșteră supraviețuiește 60 de ore în buzunar de aer
Darren: Poți să faci scufundări după un accident vascular cerebral?
Simon Walsh: Moartea coralilor în Caraibe
Știri recente
Dragoste Niue: Un cadou de Ziua Îndrăgostiților pentru scafandri Dragoste Niue: Un cadou de Ziua Îndrăgostiților pentru scafandri 
Barcă turistică se răsturnează în Golful Suez Barcă turistică se răsturnează în Golful Suez
Ultimele orci captive din Franța se confruntă cu o soartă incertă Ultimele orci captive din Franța se confruntă cu o soartă incertă
Romanul grafic evidențiază scufundările în plasă fantomă Romanul grafic evidențiază scufundările în plasă fantomă
ADN-ul o dovedește: orca ucide pentru ficatul de rechin alb ADN-ul o dovedește: orca ucide pentru ficatul de rechin alb
„Fii atent la selectarea bărcilor de scufundări la Marea Roșie”, avertizează MAIB „Fii atent la selectarea bărcilor de scufundări la Marea Roșie”, avertizează MAIB
Conectează-te cu noi
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire
Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire
2025 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Abonamente cadou
Abonați-vă pentru 3 GBP/lună