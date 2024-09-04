Cea mai mare resursă online pentru scafandri
Cea mai mare resursă online pentru scafandri
Caută
Închideți această casetă de căutare.

Coral sculptat șocuri scafandrii Bohol

Utilizator 1 citind acest post.
Urmărește Diversetul pe Știri Google
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island (Danilo Menorias)
Sustained damage to a coral near Virgin Island (Danilo Menorias)

Graffiti carved into plate corals off the popular tourist island of Bohol in the Philippines has shocked local divers. 

A 50,000 peso reward (about £675) has been posted for information leading to arrest of those divers responsible for vandalising the reef off Virgin Island – and a review of the damage and future risks to the corals have thrown the future of diving at the site into doubt.

The damage was noted and shared by PADI dive instructor Danilo ‘Don-don’ Menorias of the Bohol Divers Advocacy Co-operative, from Panglao. Names such as ‘Mojak’ and ‘Min’ had been etched roughly into the healthy coral for which the location is known.

The Department of Environment & Natural Resources, Bohol Provincial Environment Management Office and Panglao’s local authority have launched an investigation, with Bohol’s governor Erico Aristotle Aumentado offering the reward for information on the underwater graffiti artists. 

Carved-up coral – so who is Mojak? (Danilo Menorias)
So who is Mojak? (Danilo Menorias)

“Unfortunately there are still people who despise and ignore our little efforts to keep these corals beautiful,” he said, referring to an incident last year when corals off Balicasag Island, south-west of Panglao, were similarly mutilated, with the vandalism shared through video footage.

“We strongly urge all dive operators and divers to work together to prevent anyone found interfering and abusing our environment, especially under our oceans,” said Aumentado, adding that the local authority should ensure that all divers were fully briefed on what was and was not acceptable behaviour under water. “Those who violate this will be punished, including dive-shops and guides,” he said.

The investigation team are empowered to assess future risk to the reefs and order site closures, and any decision would be respected, said the governor.

“Many thanks to everyone who cares about the condition of corals and we will continue to work together to preserve our environment for future generations.”

Tot pe Diversnet: PARTIAL TO ANDA’S ABRACADABRA, PHILIPPINES DIVE-RESORT CLAIMS CORAL COUP

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
Săptămâna aceasta, pe podcast, Primele plăți de despăgubire pentru cheltuielile suportate în decesul a 34 de persoane care au murit atunci când barca de scufundări din California, la bordul Conception, a luat foc în 2019, au fost ordonate de un judecător federal din SUA – deși căpitanul său Jerry Boylan este într-o poziție. a plăti nota rămâne neclar. Leagănele pentru pui de corali, concepute pentru a frustra prădătorii cu dinți, cum ar fi peștii papagal, ar putea fi instalate ca parte a unei eforturi de reabilitare a recifelor afectate de evenimente de perturbare, cum ar fi albirea coralilor. Muzeul de scufundări din Gosport a fost închis în cursul anului 2024 pentru restaurarea „cladirii sale umede protejate de gradul II*”, dar are planuri ambițioase să se redeschidă din iunie, mai uscat și cu noi expoziții. https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs- suport/ https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot- cradles-a-coral-game-changer/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/ Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag .com/join Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------- -------------------------------------------------- ----- SITE-UL NOSTRU WEB Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și sfaturi, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri Scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și sfaturi, site-ul pentru rapoarte de călătorie: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------------------- URMĂȚI-NE PE SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https:// twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicite să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat.

Săptămâna aceasta, pe podcast, Primele plăți de despăgubire pentru cheltuielile suportate în decesul a 34 de persoane care au murit atunci când barca de scufundări din California, la bordul Conception, a luat foc în 2019, au fost ordonate de un judecător federal din SUA – deși căpitanul său Jerry Boylan este într-o poziție. a plăti nota rămâne neclar. Leagănele pentru pui de corali, concepute pentru a frustra prădătorii cu dinți, cum ar fi peștii papagal, ar putea fi instalate ca parte a unei eforturi de reabilitare a recifelor afectate de evenimente de perturbare, cum ar fi albirea coralilor. Muzeul de scufundări din Gosport a fost închis în cursul anului 2024 pentru restaurarea „cladirii sale umede protejate de gradul II*”, dar are planuri ambițioase să se redeschidă din iunie, mai uscat și cu noi expoziții.


https://www.scubadivermag.com/still-free-conception-captain-ordered-to-pay-up/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/conservation/drying-out-diving-museum-needs-support/
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cz07721y33xo
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c6p2rk2gkx4o
https://www.scubadivermag.com/anti-parrot-cradles-a-coral-game-changer/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0SYlATuvJcg
https://fourthelement.com/product/tech-fin/


Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicite să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS5CNTQ4NEJFQThFNzg4Q0Qz

Doar compensație de 34 USD după 5 ani #scuba #știri #podcast

Vizitați Scuba.com cu acest link: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Gear Purchases: https://www. .scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------- ------------------------------------------- Site-ul nostru web: HTTPS:/ /www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și sfaturi, Site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri Scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și sfaturi, Site-ul pentru rapoarte de călătorie: https:// www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ------------------- -------------------------------------------------- -------------- URMĂȚI-NE PE SOCIAL MEDIA FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www .instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu se implică să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat. 00:00 Introducere 00:52 Scuba.com 02:09 Îngrijirea picioarelor înainte de scufundare 08:20 Îngrijirea picioarelor după scufundare

Vizitați Scuba.com cu acest link:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/ktsa

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicite să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat.
Introducere 00: 00
00:52 Scuba.com
02:09 Îngrijirea picioarelor înainte de scufundare
08:20 Îngrijirea picioarelor după scufundare

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS40MzQwRDA4N0ZGRTNBNTE2

Îngrijirea picioarelor cu scuba Diving #scuba #howto

Cum vă direcționați furtunul pentru costum uscat? #askmarkanything @denisb8426 #askmark Bună Mark, recent am făcut primele scufundări într-un costum uscat. La țărm am avut câteva discuții despre rutarea furtunului pentru costum uscat. Prietenii mei mai experimentați mi-au spus să-l pun peste ham... deci doar de la 1. etapă... sub braț... până la costum uscat. Am văzut multe filmulețe în care oamenii o pun SUB ham... Ai motive să faci una sau alta? Salutari din Germania. Gut Luft! Denis #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver LINK-uri Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear --------- -------------------------------------------------- ------------------------ SITE-UL NOSTRU WEB Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și sfaturi, Echipament de scuba Site-ul de recenzii: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scufundări, fotografie subacvatică, sugestii și sfaturi, site-ul de rapoarte de călătorie: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit Site: https:/ /www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre -------------------------------------- -------------------------------------------- URMĂȚI-NE PE REȚELE SOCIAL FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Suntem parteneri cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu se implică să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat.

Cum vă direcționați furtunul pentru costum uscat? #askmarkanything

@denisb8426
#askmark Bună Mark, recent am făcut primele scufundări într-un costum uscat. La țărm am avut câteva discuții despre rutarea furtunului pentru costumul uscat. Prietenii mei mai experimentați mi-au spus să-l pun peste ham... deci doar de la 1. etapă... sub braț... până la costum uscat. Am văzut multe filmulețe în care oamenii o pun SUB ham... Ai motive să faci una sau alta? Salutari din Germania. Gut Luft! Denis

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver
LINK-URI

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join
Achiziții de echipamente: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicite să înlocuiască antrenamentul profesional SCUBA. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41QUU4MjI2RjNBNjFENEY3

Cum vă direcționați furtunul pentru costum uscat? @denisb8426 #askmark

Incarca mai mult... Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.

Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
Chuck A Ruffing: Rechinul cu vârf alb oceanic mușcă un apneist competitiv
Nigel Haines: Delfin captiv „aruncat cu apa de baie”
eu qqqqqq: Delfin captiv „aruncat cu apa de baie”
Steve Weinman: Misterul „blip” al Titanicului a fost rezolvat
Adi: Misterul „blip” al Titanicului a fost rezolvat
Știri recente
Paul Watson a fost închis pentru că japonezii ucid balena cu aripioare Paul Watson a fost închis pentru că japonezii ucid balena cu aripioare
Epavă de șampanie numită Monument antic pentru protecție Epavă de șampanie numită Monument antic pentru protecție
Echipa urmărește 3 epave din „Bătălia uitată” din cel de-al doilea război mondial Echipa urmărește 3 epave din „Bătălia uitată” din cel de-al doilea război mondial
RNLI 200: Salvatorii de viață iau un moment RNLI 200: Salvatorii de viață iau un moment
Uriașă epavă de linie britanică situată în Marea Egee Uriașă epavă de linie britanică situată în Marea Egee
Muzeul de scufundări în uscare are nevoie de sprijin Muzeul de scufundări în uscare are nevoie de sprijin

Conectează-te cu noi

Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube

Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.

2024 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.

0
Mi-ar plăcea gândurile, vă rog să comentați.x