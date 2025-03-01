Groundtruth + saci uscate submersibile Unda pitch PADI

Voiaj-gear manufacturer Groundtruth has linked up with diver pregătire agency PADI to market a range of three submersible saci named Unda (Latin for ‘wave’).

The standard drybag, priced at £285, is claimed to be a “future-focused călătorie companion” that puts ocean and environmental protection to the fore.

Called the Unda 25-litre Roll-Top Dry Rucsac, it incorporates a standalone 20-litre Day Tote insert for carrying essentials.

Principalul sac has a two-way closure system, two exterior water-bottle pockets, a front airtight zipped pocket and a bungee-cord front cage system. Like the other saci in the Unda range, it comes in ocean green and deep black.

Day Tote insert in the 10-litre Cross Body Dry sac

Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry sac

The 10-litre Cross Body Dry sac, with its £76 price-tag, has a neoprene front zip pocket and, at the side, a system for attaching additional items featuring two D-rings. The shoulder-strap is adjustable.

Unda 10-litre Cross Body Dry sac

Completează gama Unda Cross Body Dry Sling de 1 litru. Acesta are o deschidere etanșă cu fermoar cu un rating IP67, ceea ce înseamnă că rămâne rezistent la apă atunci când este scufundat în apă până la 1 m timp de cel puțin o jumătate de oră. Cu curea reglabilă și inel în D extern, această geantă mică are un preț de 73 GBP.

Unda Cross Body Dry Sling de 1 litru

Groundtruth a fost format dintr-un trio de realizatori de documentare de investigație, surorile Georgia, Sophia și Nina Scott.

The materials used to make their saci are produced from 100% recycled plastic waste, including ghost-fishing nets, post-consumer nylon and plastic bottles, and Groundtruth’s patent-pending GT-OCO-CO2 hardware range, made from recycled plastics and captured CO 2 emisiilor.

„Mrețele de pescuit fantomă reprezintă peste 50% din toate deșeurile de plastic din oceanele noastre, provocând daune ireversibile ecosistemelor marine globale”, spune CEO-ul Georgia Scott. „Combinând expertiza noastră în design inovator cu dedicarea PADI pentru conservarea oceanelor, ne propunem să avem un impact pozitiv semnificativ prin reutilizarea acestor materiale plastice dăunătoare.”

În conformitate cu PADI la nivel mondialLisa Mincklin, vicepreședintele de creștere și marketing a lui, parteneriatul agenției cu Groundtruth a „revoluționat modul în care scafandrii își pot duce lucrurile esențiale în timp ce își ridică angajamentul de a proteja locul pe care îl iubesc. Este cu adevărat o linie de produse concepută de scafandri, pentru scafandri”, spune ea.

UNDA saci can be ordered through the Adevărul fundamental site-ul.

