The Aegean Sea gives up its secrets

Marea Egee

Marinos Giourgas is an active PADI, TDI and IANTD technical and rebreather diving instructor based on the southern coast of Athens, Greece, and a brand ambassador for Otter Drysuits, and he will be gracing the Tech Stage at the GO Diving Show în luna martie.

Marinos started his diving career in the early 1990s and since then his enthusiasm to connect with nature and his passion for adventure and World War One and World War Two wrecks made it possible for him to participate in several expeditions in the Greek Seas to discover and explore the underwater relics of the past.

The island of Malta, where he got his tech training and worked as a tech instructor, became his second home. He travelled in various parts of the world for his diving passion (Indonesia, Hawaii, Micronesia, Thailand, Egypt, Cyprus, etc) and worked in a number of dive centers in Greece, where he appreciated the beauty and the historic value of the wrecks lying on the Aegean seabed.

He is the founder of Aegeantec, a team of passionate divers offering technical, trimix and CCR diver training with the scope of visiting deep wrecks with safety. Marinos manages the technical diving section of one of the biggest dive centres in the area, providing training and guiding techies to unspoilt dive sites that only few – if any – will ever see. His base is on the coastal area of Athens and provides high standard gear for deep diving, a gas blending station offering air, nitrox and trimix gas fills, and is close to a variety of shipwrecks and spectacular reefs.

Unknown war relic in the Aegean Sea

Marinos' talk on the Tech Stage will be about the first dive to an unknown and rare Kriesgmarine relic that has been resting deep in the Aegean Sea after the notorious battle of Leros in 1943. The presentation will be split into two elements – the story of the divers and their efforts to positively identify the vessel, and the history behind its sinking.

Spectacolul GO Diving

Spectacolul GO Diving – the only consumer dive and travel show in the UK – returns to the NAEC Stoneleigh on 1-2 March 2025, just in time to kick off the new season, and promises a weekend full of interactive, educational, inspirational and fun content.

As well as the Main Stage – this time headlined by TV star, author and adventurer Steve Backshall, making a welcome return to the GO Diving Show after a few years away, along with NASA-trained NEEMO Aquanaut and Head of Scientific Research at DEEP Dawn Kernagis, fellow TV presenter, author and perennial favourite Monty Halls, and the dynamic duo of explorers Rannva Joermundsson and Maria Bollerup, who will be talking about their recent Expedition Buteng in Indonesia – there are again dedicated stages for UK diving, technical diving, fotografia subacvatică and inspirational tales.

Along with the stages, there are a host of interactive elements – the ever-popular Cave, the giant trydive pool, the immersive virtual reality tech-wreck dive and, new for 2025, your chance to try your hand at wreck mapping with the Nautical Archaeology Society and their ‘shipwreck' – all scattered among an ever-increasing array of stands from tourist boards, manufacturers, pregătire agenții, stațiuni, croiboard-uri, centre de scufundări, comercianți cu amănuntul și multe altele.

Grab a bargain now – Biletele early bird 2 pentru 1 sunt acum disponibile, reprezentând un raport calitate-preț fantastic.

Cumpărați biletul înainte de 31 ianuarie 2025 pentru 17.50 GBP și aduceți-vă prietenul, soțul sau cel mai bun prieten cu dvs. gratuit! Sau de ce să nu-l aduceți pe acel partener care nu se scufundă, astfel încât să poată vedea toate minunile lumii subacvatice pe care le pierd!

De fapt, oferta 2 pentru 1 echivalează cu faptul că fiecare bilet este just £8.75. Și, ca întotdeauna, aceasta include parcare gratuită. Iar copiii sub 16 ani merg gratuit, așa că aduceți copiii cu ei pentru o zi fabuloasă în familie!

