Abonamente la reviste
Eliminați anunțurile pentru 3 GBP/lună
Conecteaza-Te

Numărul 99 Scuba Diver a apărut acum!

Urmărește-ne pe Google News
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
Scafandru

Click aici pentru Scuba Diver problema 99

Acum există o mică taxă lunară pentru a citi cele mai recente digital Scafandru revistă, dar avem o perioadă de încercare gratuită de 30 de zile pentru înscrierea la cel mai recent digital problema.

Alternativ, puteți citi digital reviste de la problema 98 și anterioare gratuit doar vizitând  .

Sau mergeți la un magazin de scufundări și luați un imprima copie gratuit.

Știri rotunde

Theo James and Stephen Fry target bottom-trawling, marine-life habitat placed off Lancing, and Sir David Attenborough discusses a scary moment with a diving helmet.

Întrebări și răspunsuri medicale DAN Europe

Experții rețelei Divers Alert discută despre riscurile malariei și despre prevenirea acesteia.

Maldive, partea a doua

Editorial Director Mark Evans continues his voyage on the MY White Pearl, and finally gets to see a whale shark on scuba after decades of missing out.

Q&A with Peter Hughes

We chat to diving pioneer and industry legend Peter Hughes, about his long career in the diving world, his influence on the development of liveaboards, and his efforts to help protect our watery planet.

Scotland, part one

Dean Martin joins Monty Halls for his inaugural Celtic Dagger Expedition up into the wilds of Scotland to explore the origins of the British Commandos.

Divers Alert Network

A detailed explanation of how DAN Europe deals with diver accidents.

Indonezia, partea a doua

Scuba Diver Deutschland editor Daniel Brinckmann takes his epic 1,250km Pearls of Banda and Misool journey aboard luxurious three-master Amira to its conclusion in southern Raja Ampat.

Filipine

A cleaning station off the Philippine island of Negros is one of the three best places in the world to observe Pacific thresher sharks (Alopias pelagicus) at close range, as Daniel Brinckmann explains.

Mexico

Walt Stearns reckons that Mexico’s remote Isla Revillagigedo is one of the best places in the world to dive with and interact with giant oceanic manta rays.

TECH: Bell boys

The ship’s bell has long been the trophy of desire among wreck divers. Leigh Bishop is one man with a number to his own credit, and here he looks into the origin of the ship’s bell as well as the drive divers have to find the ultimate prize.

Ce mai e nou

New products coming to market, including apres divewear from DynamicNord, a teal colourway of the Fourth Element Argonaut 3.0 costum uscat, Mares Power Plana LT scopuri, SeaLife Sea Dragon Mini 1200 and 1600 dive lights, Mares Force X masca, and DynamicNord’s RB-10 rock boots..

Test suplimentar

Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the feature-rich OrcaTorch ZD710 MK2 dive light.

Reflecțiile lui Monty

Monty Halls talks about his latest expedition, Celtic Dagger, which traced the history of the Commandos..

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
Echipament actualizat pentru afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @jaketarren #askmark Salut! Am învățat despre montarea laterală și îmi este greu să găsesc un exemplu clar despre cum se montează rezervoarele. Știu că va fi abordat în cadrul cursului, dar trebuie să știu ce să cumpăr înainte să particip la curs, nu există un magazin bun de echipamente sidemount în apropiere. Poți să arăți, te rog, cum sunt montate rezervoarele laterale și rezervoarele de deco/scenă? Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri de scuba, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Link-uri importante pentru afiliați de urmărit 🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Utilizați codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐦𝐫𝐫𝐫𝐫 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Stay Connected With Us. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivernet Site-ul: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine: https://w.gov/ Site: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com ============================ 🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1Uk️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck64t2 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh38OTI86 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi4RP7️s ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk71dB0AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB7pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rqqdce▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDr ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F8MfATRd4Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y7wIOKde5 ================================ ✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver. Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare. Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat la lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură! Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Îți place scuba diving? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!

@jaketarren
#askmark Salut! Am învățat despre montarea laterală și îmi este greu să găsesc un exemplu clar despre cum se montează rezervoarele. Știu că va fi abordat în cadrul cursului, dar trebuie să știu ce să cumpăr înainte să particip la curs, nu există un magazin bun de montare laterală în apropiere.

Poți să arăți, te rog, cum sunt montate rezervoarele laterale și rezervoarele de deco/scenă?

Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/

✅ Linkuri afiliate importante de urmărit

🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Cod de utilizare: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rămâneți conectat cu noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Site: https://divernet.com/
Site: https://godivingshow.com/
Site: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver.

Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare.

Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat cu lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură!

Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Îți place scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4wMUIwQkI1NEQ1RTFBNTND

Cum montezi un cilindru lateral?

Echipament actualizat de afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link @martink72 #askmark Cum atașez o lumină intermitentă la bateria mea cu două sau două cilindri, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea/găsi chiar și în condiții de vizibilitate redusă sau noaptea? Șnurul obișnuit de pe aceste obiecte lasă întotdeauna lumina să cadă în jos și o ascunde. Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru web pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografie subacvatică, sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/ ✅ Linkuri importante de afiliere de urmărit 🔗 Beneficiați de 15% reducere la oferta internațională eSIM! Folosește codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 🔗 Cumpără echipamente de scufundări aici: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear 🔔 DECORAȚI-VĂ LEGEM DE ECHIPAMENTELE DE SCUBA, ICI SĂ TE ÎNCHIRIEZI 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬. https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1 🔗 Rămâneți conectați cu noi. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/ Subiecte de discuție: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/ TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag Site web: https://divernet.com/ Site web: https://godivingshow.com/ Site web: https://rorkmedia.com/ 📩 Pentru colaborări: info@scubadivermag.com ============================== 🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru dvs.: ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4 ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os ▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48 ================================= ✅ Despre revista Scuba Diver. Bine ați venit la revista Scuba Diver! Suntem pasionați de tot ceea ce are legătură cu lumea subacvatică. Fiind o revistă cu distribuție gratuită în Europa, Australia de Nord și America de Nord, vă oferim cele mai recente articole despre scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere ale echipamentelor, până la sfaturi de specialitate, știri și povești subacvatice inspirate. Fie că sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau abia vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intrați, explorați și rămâneți conectat la lumea scufundărilor alături de noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură! Pentru solicitări de afaceri, vă rugăm să folosiți informațiile de contact de mai jos: 📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com 🔔 Vă plac scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii de echipamente, sfaturi despre scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice! https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

@martink72
#askmark Cum atașez o lumină intermitentă la motocicleta mea cu două sau două cilindri, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea/găsi chiar și în condiții de vizibilitate redusă sau noaptea? Șnurul obișnuit de pe aceste obiecte lasă întotdeauna lumina să cadă în jos și o ascunde.
Vă rugăm să vizitați site-ul nostru pentru mai multe știri despre scufundări, fotografii subacvatice, sugestii și sfaturi și rapoarte de călătorie: https://divernet.com/

✅ Linkuri afiliate importante de urmărit

🔗 Obțineți 15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM! Cod de utilizare: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

🔗 Cumpărați unelte de scuba aici:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

🔔𝐃𝐨𝐧'𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐮𝐛𝐬𝐜𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐞 𝐛𝐫 𝐛𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐬.
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

🔗 Rămâneți conectat cu noi.

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DivernetUK/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/diver_magazine/
Threads: https://www.threads.net/@diver_magazine
Twitter (X): https://x.com/DiverNetUK/
TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@scubadivermag

Site: https://divernet.com/
Site: https://godivingshow.com/
Site: https://rorkmedia.com/

📩 Pentru întrebări de afaceri: info@scubadivermag.com

=============================

🎬Videoclipuri sugerate pentru tine:

▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T0e1UkNqC64
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hzpChck2t38
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-xssfyMuHLA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abJeh86OTI4
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HtBi7RP71Rs
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Vk0dB7AsMfY
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mv-PnILYPlI
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMCYT_KB4pU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rcqdceF8LIk
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wKboVxFhqZU
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YLHCpnu4EAo
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VWdE_wABwPQ
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=siXAoUDrJZA
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F7MfATRd5Os
▶️ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Y6wIOKde48

=================================

✅ Despre Revista Scuba Diver.

Bun venit la Scuba Diver Magazine! Suntem pasionați de tot ce ține de lumea subacvatică. În calitate de revistă de distribuție gratuită în Europa, ANZ și America de Nord, vă aducem cele mai noi știri în materie de scufundări, de la destinații epice de călătorie pentru scufundări și recenzii sincere despre echipamente până la sfaturi ale experților, știri și povești subacvatice inspiratoare.

Indiferent dacă sunteți un scafandru experimentat sau doar vă începeți călătoria subacvatică, conținutul nostru este conceput pentru a vă menține informat, inspirat și pregătit pentru următoarea scufundare. Intră, explorează și rămâne conectat cu lumea scufundărilor cu noi! Alăturați-vă nouă și nu ratați niciodată o aventură!

Pentru întrebări de afaceri, vă rugăm să utilizați informațiile de contact de mai jos:

📩 Email: info@scubadivermag.com

🔔 Îți place scufundările? Abonați-vă acum pentru sfaturi de călătorie pentru scufundări, recenzii despre echipamente, sfaturi pentru scufundări, scufundări epice, știri despre scufundări și povești subacvatice!
https://www.youtube.com/@ScubaDiverMagazine/?sub_confirmation=1

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS42MzYyQ0E2MUE4ODAzQkU5

Cum pot să-mi atașez un stroboscop luminos intermitent, astfel încât prietenul meu să mă poată vedea? #askmark #scufundări

Echipament actualizat pentru afiliere: https://divernet.com/go/youtube-affiliate-link Vizitați Wakatobi Dive Resort: https://divernet.com/go/wakatobi-dive-resort #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Reducere de 15% la oferta internațională eSIM Folosiți codul: SCUBADIVERMAG https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9 Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join ACHIZIȚIONARE DE ECHIPAMENT: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-URILE NOASTRE Website: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scufundări, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și recomandări, Recenzii echipament scufundări Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri despre scufundări, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și recomandări, Relatări de călătorie Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări În Regatul Unit, site web: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------- URMĂRIȚI-NE PE REȚELE DE SOCIALIZARE FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Colaborăm cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliere de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu sunt destinate și nu se sugerează că înlocuiesc instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Întregul conținut, inclusiv text, grafică, imagini și informații, din acest videoclip este doar cu titlu informativ general și nu înlocuiește instruirea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice din partea producătorilor de echipamente.

Vizitați site-ul Wakatobi Resort:
https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/agv0

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

15% reducere în oferta internațională eSIM Utilizați codul: SCUBADIVERMAG
https://airalo.pxf.io/bO7Wy9

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43RkJGOTAwRDhCOEQ1RjIy

Este acesta cel mai bun centru de scufundări vreodată? W\@wakatobidiveresort

Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.
Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
Marcelo: Trump i-a grațiat pe scafandrii condamnați după eliberarea unui rechin
Șiră: 100 de cele mai bune scufundări cu epave din Marea Britanie
ron: Orcile invită oamenii la prânz și oferă masaje
Domnișoara Terry: Un scafandru care a parcurs toate continentele doboară recordul cu o săptămână
Shawne Moran: Răspunsul lui DAN la eșecuri
Știri recente
Un adolescent care scapă în apnee a murit în Spania. Un adolescent care scapă în apnee a murit în Spania.
Salutări la PADI după studiul industriei scufundărilor Salutări la PADI după studiul industriei scufundărilor
Festivalul de scufundări libere va începe în Cornwall Festivalul de scufundări libere va începe în Cornwall
Prora emblematică a unui crucișător din Al Doilea Război Mondial, găsită în Insulele Solomon Prora emblematică a unui crucișător din Al Doilea Război Mondial, găsită în Insulele Solomon
Poliția din Bahamas a arestat o pereche de persoane după ce au lovit o barcă cu motor și au fugit. Poliția din Bahamas a arestat o pereche de persoane după ce au lovit o barcă cu motor și au fugit. 
Căluți de mare englezi apar cu mâinile gloatei Căluți de mare englezi apar cu mâinile gloatei
Conectează-te cu noi
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire TIC-tac
Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire TIC-tac
2025 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Abonamente cadou
Abonați-vă pentru 3 GBP/lună