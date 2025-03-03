Abonamente la reviste
Eliminați anunțurile pentru 3 GBP/lună
Conecteaza-Te

Diver’s photos reveal reef cubes in action

Urmărește-ne pe Google News
Abonați-vă la Newsletter-ul nostru săptămânal
The Highly Commended UPY image of a crab in a reef cube (James Harris)
The Highly Commended UPY image of a crab in a reef cube (James Harris)

Those divers who studied the results of the recent Fotograful subacvatic al anului 2025 competition very closely might have noticed one entry that celebrated “reef cube technology”, a means of creating complex, biodiverse artificial reefs. 

Taken by British diver James Harris, the photograph showed a crab making use of a reef cube off Torquay in Devon and was “Highly Commended” in one of the contest’s 13 categories: British Waters – Living Together.

A collection of reef cubes in Torquay (James Harris)
A collection of reef cubes in Torquay (James Harris)

The reef cubes were conceived in 2015 by West Country divers who went on to form an eco-engineering company called ARC Marine to produce the plastics-free, carbon-neutral structures, which were designed to mimic natural shoreline complexities and could be interlocked.

After a pilot project at Torbay in 2018 the first intertidal reef-cube installation came in 2022 at Newlyn.

The Brixham-based company says that Harris’s photography reflects the role its installations play in offering shelter and security for marine creatures such as crustaceans, fish and molluscs.

A nursehound resting inside a reef cube (James Harris)
A nursehound resting inside a reef cube (James Harris)

“This image is a great representation of how these structures create safe spaces for marine life, and we’re proud to see the marine life of Devon recognised for its beauty,” commented ARC Marine co-founder and CEO Tom Birbeck. “We often overlook the British coastline but the marine life is incredible and rivals any other place in the world.”

Other underwater photographs of the company's products taken by Harris can be seen on this page.

Inside one of ARC marine’s large 1.5m reef cubes (James Harris)
Inside one of ARC marine’s large (1.5m) reef cubes (James Harris)

ARC Marine collaborates with dive operators, councils in Devon and Cornwall and environmental organisations to find ways of creating sustainable dive-sites that it says can support both marine life and the diving industry.

Birbeck says he wants to see divers not only exploring thriving reef-sites but engaging directly in conservation efforts, monitoring reef health and learning how technology can be harnessed to protect the oceans.

He would also like ARC Marine to start its own reef-restoration programme, with “citizen-science” divers helping with the data collection.

A Marine Matt, one of ARC Marine’s other products (James Harris)
Marine Matt, one of ARC Marine’s other products, protects undersea cables and pipes (James Harris)

“Almost all of ARC Marine’s team are recreational divers,” says Birbeck. “It’s why we got into the reef-building business. We have long felt that the citizen-diver is an under-utilised resource that can kickstart a restoration revolution!” 

Tot pe Diversnet: Finanțarea pentru recifurile artificiale devine publică, Scafandrii au un rol principal în Cornwall's Climate Stories, Iubirea-mamă decid ca Fotograful subacvatic al anului 2025

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
@timpell49 #AskMark Mark video grozav. Îmi place conținutul tău. Recent, mi-am testat cilindrul hidro, era umplut cu aer cât timp poți păstra aerul în cilindru înainte de a-l folosi. De asemenea, magazinul de scufundări poate scurge aerul și umple cu nitrox? #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join CUMPĂRĂRI DE ECHIPAMENT: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-ELE NOASTRE Website: https://www. & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul Dive Show din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urmăriți-ne pe social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

@timpel49
#AskMark Mark grozav videoclip. Îmi place conținutul dvs. Mi-am testat recent cilindrul hidro, era umplut cu aer cât timp puteți păstra aerul în cilindru înainte de a-l folosi. De asemenea, magazinul de scufundări poate drena aerul și umple cu nitrox?
#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS41ODI2RjhGOTVBODI2NDE5

Cât timp poți păstra aerul într-un cilindru? #AskMark #scubadiving

Lista completă a spectacolelor de scufundări cu linkuri: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 IANUARIE: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBRUARIE: Duikvaker 21 FEBRUARIE: 23 FEBRUARIE: AUDI Show European 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaezia 1-2 MARTIE: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARTIE: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARTIE: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILIE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAI – 22 IUNIE Exp. 25: Scuba Show 31-1 IUNIE: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 13-15 SEPTEMBRIE: GO Diving ANZ Show 6-7 OCTOMBRIE: Diving Talks 17-19 NOIEMBRIE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.comPUscubajoin https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WEB: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sugestii și sfaturi, Site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul site web pentru scufundări din Marea Britanie: https://www.rork.com ➡️ publicitate in cadrul brandurilor noastre ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente. 11:14 Introducere 00:00 Scuba.com Ad 01:35 Duikvaker 02:35 EUDI 03:15 DRT 04:23 GO Diving Show UK 05:04 ADEX OZTek 06:24 Mediterranean 07:06 ADEX 07:34 TDEX: Scuba MIDE08 Show: 21:08 GO Diving ANZ 51:09 Diving Talks 36:10 DEMA

Lista completă a emisiunilor de scufundări cu linkuri:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 IANUARIE: Boot Düsseldorf (Expoziție Națională Internațională)
1-2 FEBRUARIE: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARIE: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARIE: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaezia
1-2 MARTIE: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARTIE: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARTIE: Spectacol de scufundări mediteraneene
4-6 APRILIE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAI: Thailanda Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAI – 1 IUNIE: Scuba Show
13-15 IUNIE: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBRIE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OCTOMBRIE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOIEMBRIE: Spectacol DEMA

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.
Introducere 00: 00
01:35 Scuba.com Ad
02:35 Duikvaker
03:15 EUDI
04:23 DRT
05:04 GO Diving Show Marea Britanie
06:24 ADEX OZTek
07:06 Mediterana
07:34 ADEX
08:21 TDEX
08:51 Spectacol de scuba
09:36 MIDE
10:06 GO Diving ANZ
11:09 Discuții de scufundare
11:58 DEMA

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS43OTNDNTk0OUNGMDA1MUNG

Următoarele spectacole de scufundări în 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Scafandrul american Barrington Scott a stabilit un record mondial Guinness pentru cel mai rapid timp de scufundări pe toate cele șapte continente. Consiliul municipal din Cartagena a anunțat că se pregătește să înăsprească accesul la sistemul Cueva del Agua (Peștera cu apă) din sudul Spaniei, după moartea unei femei în vârstă de 37 de ani acolo, pe 18 ianuarie. Și un constructor de habitat subacvatic tocmai a extins recordul pentru cel mai lung timp petrecut scufundat. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/national/nation-299289964 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join CUMPĂRĂRI DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-ELE NOASTRE Website: https://www. & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul Dive Show din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urmăriți-ne pe social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

Scafandrul american Barrington Scott a stabilit un record mondial Guinness pentru cel mai rapid timp de scufundări pe toate cele șapte continente. Consiliul municipal din Cartagena a anunțat că se pregătește să înăsprească accesul la sistemul Cueva del Agua (Peștera cu apă) din sudul Spaniei, după moartea unei femei în vârstă de 37 de ani acolo, pe 18 ianuarie. Și un constructor de habitat subacvatic tocmai a extins recordul pentru cel mai lung timp petrecut scufundat.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

#scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver

Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join

ACHIZIȚII DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear

-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
SITE-UL NOSTRU

Site: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Recenzii de echipamente de scuba
Site: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie
Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul spectacol de scufundări din Regatul Unit
Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre
-------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------
URMAȚI-NE PE MEDIUL SOCIAL

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag
INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine

Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul.

Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

YouTube Video UEw2X2VCMS1KYWdWbXFQSGV1YW84WVRHb2pFNkl3WlRSZS4yNkZBOTQyMkYxQkQyMzc2

Peștera spaniolă închisă după fatalitate #scuba #podcast #știri

Mă abonez

HAI SA PASTRAM LEGATURA!

Obțineți o rezumat săptămânal a tuturor știrilor și articolelor Divernet Mască de scuba
Nu facem spam! Citiți-ne politica de confidențialitate pentru mai multe informaţii.
Mă abonez
Anunță-mă
oaspete

0 Comentarii
Cele mai votate
Cele mai noi Cele mai vechi
Feedback-uri în linie
Vezi toate comentariile
Comentarii recente
Gaby cortaberria: Irlanda câștigă primul recif artificial
Simon Walsh: Moartea coralilor în Caraibe
Alexander Bass: O nouă companie preia Scubaverse
Sarah C. McDonald: Moartea coralilor în Caraibe
Clark Ross: Diverse voci pentru a modela acțiunea climatică în primul sondaj național
Știri recente
Scufundări în Mediteranul în această vară? Cel mai bine citeste asta Scufundări în Mediteranul în această vară? Cel mai bine citeste asta
2 scafandri ruși mor după separare în Filipine 2 scafandri ruși mor după separare în Filipine
DiveLogs prezintă o carte în format mare cu cele mai bune destinații de scufundări la GO Diving Show DiveLogs prezintă o carte în format mare cu cele mai bune destinații de scufundări la GO Diving Show
„Prima salvare reușită în scufundări în peșteri”, a afirmat în China „Prima salvare reușită în scufundări în peșteri”, a afirmat în China
BSAC va aduce ateliere, premii și acțiune oceanică la GO Diving Show BSAC va aduce ateliere, premii și acțiune oceanică la GO Diving Show
Epava Endurance își arată „adevăratele culori” Epava Endurance își arată „adevăratele culori”
Conectează-te cu noi
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire
Imaginile neatribuite de pe acest site sunt drepturile de autor ale fotografului.
Contactați revista DIVER pentru detalii.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram YouTube Fire
2025 drepturile de autor Rork Media Limited. Toate drepturile rezervate.
Abonamente cadou
Abonați-vă pentru 3 GBP/lună