Scuba Diver ANZ Numărul 79 disponibil acum

Scuba Diver ANZ Numărul 79 disponibil acum

Click aici pentru cele mai recente Ediția Scuba Diver ANZ

Știri rotunde
Marine heatwave off Western Australia, Solomon Airlines launches trans-Tasman route, and Aggressor Adventures launches second Bahamas vessel.

Australia, part one
The topside attractions of the Gold Coast are well known, but beneath the surface, there is another sort of playground that is every bit as thrilling. Adrian Stacey takes you underwater to experience the diving off the glittering Gold Coast.

Insulele Solomon
Don Silcock is no stranger to diving in the Solomon Islands, but he had never experienced diving there aboard the legendary Bilikiki – until now.

Indonesia
Jak and Corinne Denny head for North Sulawesi to explore the waters around Saronde Island, and finds it is a particularly rich hunting ground for nudibranchs and other captivating macro critters.

Divers Alert Network
A diver recalls an incident involving a reverse block, and what lessons were learned from the experience.

Întrebări și răspunsuri medicale DAN Europe
The Divers Alert Network team discuss malaria risks and pulmonary hypertension.

Masterclassul lui Mustard
Alex Mustard takes a closer look at hard corals, and offers some suggestions on the best way to shoot them.

Diving With… Sam Glenn-Smith
PT Hirschfield chats with the underwater photographer with a soft-spot for octopus, especially those with blue rings.

Colțul de conservare
Sea Shepherd’s remote marine debris campaigns and partnerships with Ranger Groups.

TECH: Bikini Atoll
Don Silcock reveals some of the lessons he learned from his first trip to Bikini Atoll, when he was diving open circuit on air – and why he will be returning once he has got trained up to an appropriate level on a CCR.

Malaysia
PT Hirschfield samples the calm waters and laid-back, critter- and coral-rich diving of remote Malaysian dive destination, Perhentian.

Australia
Paul Macdonald takes a closer look at a popular dive site that very nearly never was… Port Hughes Jetty.

Ce mai e nou
New products, including Santi Diving’s Edge drysuit, Fourth Element’s Expedition Duffel, XDEEP Radical mask, and the Seac Sub Tablet dive computer.

Test suplimentar
Editorial Director Mark Evans rates and reviews the budget- priced Seac Sub Screen dive computer.

Cele mai recente Episodul podcast de la Scuba Diver Mag
@timpel49
#AskMark Mark grozav videoclip. Îmi place conținutul dvs. Mi-am testat recent cilindrul hidro, era umplut cu aer cât timp puteți păstra aerul în cilindru înainte de a-l folosi. De asemenea, magazinul de scufundări poate drena aerul și umple cu nitrox?
Cât timp poți păstra aerul într-un cilindru? #AskMark #scubadiving

Lista completă a spectacolelor de scufundări cu linkuri: https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/ 18-26 IANUARIE: Boot Düsseldorf (International Boat Show) 1-2 FEBRUARIE: Duikvaker 21 FEBRUARIE: 23 FEBRUARIE: AUDI Show European 21-23: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaezia 1-2 MARTIE: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show) 15-16 MARTIE: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia 28-30 MARTIE: Mediterranean Diving Show 4-6 APRILIE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX) MAI – 22 IUNIE Exp. 25: Scuba Show 31-1 IUNIE: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE) 13-15 SEPTEMBRIE: GO Diving ANZ Show 6-7 OCTOMBRIE: Diving Talks 17-19 NOIEMBRIE: DEMA Show #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.comPUscubajoin https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WEB: https://www.scubadivermag.com ➡️ Scuba Diving, Fotografie subacvatică, Sugestii și sfaturi, Site-ul pentru recenzii de echipamente de scuba: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Știri de scuba, Fotografie subacvatică, Sfaturi și Sfaturi, Rapoarte de călătorie Site: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul site web pentru scufundări din Marea Britanie: https://www.rork.com ➡️ publicitate in cadrul brandurilor noastre ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ TWITTER: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente. 11:14 Introducere 00:00 Scuba.com Ad 01:35 Duikvaker 02:35 EUDI 03:15 DRT 04:23 GO Diving Show UK 05:04 ADEX OZTek 06:24 Mediterranean 07:06 ADEX 07:34 TDEX: Scuba MIDE08 Show: 21:08 GO Diving ANZ 51:09 Diving Talks 36:10 DEMA

Lista completă a emisiunilor de scufundări cu linkuri:
https://divernet.com/scuba-diving/your-worldwide-dive-show-guide-for-2025/

18-26 IANUARIE: Boot Düsseldorf (Expoziție Națională Internațională)
1-2 FEBRUARIE: Duikvaker
21-23 FEBRUARIE: European Dive Show (EUDI)
21-23 FEBRUARIE: Diving Resort Travel (DRT) Show, Malaezia
1-2 MARTIE: GO Diving Show (The UK Dive Show)
15-16 MARTIE: ADEX Ocean Festival / OZTek Australia
28-30 MARTIE: Spectacol de scufundări mediteraneene
4-6 APRILIE: Asia Dive Expo (ADEX)
22-25 MAI: Thailanda Dive Expo (TDEX)
31 MAI – 1 IUNIE: Scuba Show
13-15 IUNIE: Malaysia International Dive Expo (MIDE)
6-7 SEPTEMBRIE: GO Diving ANZ Show
17-19 OCTOMBRIE: Diving Talks
11-14 NOIEMBRIE: Spectacol DEMA

Următoarele spectacole de scufundări în 2025 #scubadiving #diveshow

Scafandrul american Barrington Scott a stabilit un record mondial Guinness pentru cel mai rapid timp de scufundări pe toate cele șapte continente. Consiliul municipal din Cartagena a anunțat că se pregătește să înăsprească accesul la sistemul Cueva del Agua (Peștera cu apă) din sudul Spaniei, după moartea unei femei în vârstă de 37 de ani acolo, pe 18 ianuarie. Și un constructor de habitat subacvatic tocmai a extins recordul pentru cel mai lung timp petrecut scufundat. https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/ https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/ https://www.kentucky.com/news/national/nation-299289964 https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/ #scuba #scubadiving #scubadiver Deveniți fan: https://www.scubadivermag.com/join CUMPĂRĂRI DE ECHIPAMENTE: https://www.scubadivermag.com/affiliate/dive-gear ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SITE-ELE NOASTRE Website: https://www. & Advice, Scuba Gear Reviews Website: https://www.divernet.com ➡️ Scuba News, Underwater Photography, Hints & Advice, Travel Reports Website: https://www.godivingshow.com ➡️ Singurul Dive Show din Regatul Unit Site: https://www.rorkmedia.com ➡️ Pentru publicitate în cadrul mărcilor noastre ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Urmăriți-ne pe social media Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/scubadivermag Twitter: https://twitter.com/scubadivermag INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/scubadivermagazine Facem parteneriate cu https://www.scuba.com și https://www.mikesdivestore.com pentru toate echipamentele tale esențiale. Luați în considerare utilizarea linkului de afiliat de mai sus pentru a susține canalul. Informațiile din acest videoclip nu intenționează și nici nu sunt implicate să înlocuiască instruirea profesională SCUBA sau recomandările pentru fiecare producător. Tot conținutul, inclusiv textul, grafica, imaginile și informațiile, conținut în acest videoclip are doar scop informativ general și nu înlocuiește formarea de la un instructor de scufundări calificat sau cerințele specifice de la producătorii de echipamente.

Scafandrul american Barrington Scott a stabilit un record mondial Guinness pentru cel mai rapid timp de scufundări pe toate cele șapte continente. Consiliul municipal din Cartagena a anunțat că se pregătește să înăsprească accesul la sistemul Cueva del Agua (Peștera cu apă) din sudul Spaniei, după moartea unei femei în vârstă de 37 de ani acolo, pe 18 ianuarie. Și un constructor de habitat subacvatic tocmai a extins recordul pentru cel mai lung timp petrecut scufundat.

https://divernet.com/scuba-news/scuba-dash-across-7-continents-brings-world-record/
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/health-safety/spanish-cave-divers-death-prompts-calls-for-controls/
https://www.kentucky.com/news/nation-world/national/article299289964.html
https://divernet.com/scuba-news/pod-builder-completes-120-days-under-sea/

Peștera spaniolă închisă după fatalitate #scuba #podcast #știri

