Rork Media acquires Scuba Show and California Diving News

Spectacol de scuba

Acquisition strengthens Rork Media’s global presence and establishes a major foothold in the US diving market.

Independent publisher Rork Media, the powerhouse behind leading scuba diving media brands including Scuba Diver Magazine, Diverset.com, Şi GO Diving Show, has announced the acquisition of the rights and assets of the well-established California Diving News and Spectacol de scuba în Long Beach, California.

For 38 years, as the nation’s largest consumer dive show, the Scuba Show has been a staple in the US dive industry calendar. It will now join Rork Media’s global event portfolio, which includes the highly successful GO Diving Show UK and the recently launched GO Diving Show ANZ in Australia. Combined, these three events welcome more than 25,000 divers and feature over 500 exhibitors from around the world, connecting dive communities across continents.

Spectacol de scuba
The Scuba Show is the premier consumer dive event in North America

Ca parte a achiziției, California Diving News will be restructured to align its format with Rork Media’s other publications, but will continue to serve the California diving community – and the broader US market – with a dedicated, region-specific magazine. In addition, Scuba Diver America de Nord will tap into CDN’s established distribution network and subscriber base, allowing Rork Media to introduce a two-tier advertising model. This approach opens the door to businesses that were previously priced out of advertising in a market-leading publication.

California Diving News
California Diving News has been a constant source of inspiration and education for divers in the region for many years

Ross Arnold, Publishing Director of Rork Media, said: “As part of the acquisition, we’re thrilled to welcome Mark Young to the Rork Media team. Mark has spent the past decade growing the Scuba Show into the go-to event for divers in the US, and we’re excited for him to continue that legacy with us.

“His experience will be invaluable as we expand our presence in North America and continue to grow the Rork Media business globally.”

Mark Evans, Editorial Director of Rork Media, commented: “When Mark Young first approached us to discuss the future of the Scuba Show, we were honoured he saw us as the right team to take on this consumer show stalwart, which celebrates its 38th anniversary in 2025. We look forward to working together to push the event to even-greater heights.”

Mark Young said: “Since starting Dive Training and Dive Centre Business magazines 34 years ago, I have been deep in the diving industry, and recently began thinking about whom to trust to continue Scuba Show and California Diving News. Ross Arnold and Mark Evans with Rork Media were a natural fit, with their global array of magazines, dive events, websites and YouTube Channel.

“As I saw the vision behind everything they are doing, and they talked of their plans to grow their value for the industry, I was compelled to open the dialogue which has led to their acquisition of Scuba Show and California Diving News.

“I will be proud to watch them expand Scuba Show and California Diving News beyond their current success, and look forward to continuing the journey with them.”

This strategic acquisition underscores Rork Media’s commitment to serving the global dive community with industry-leading content, events, and experiences across print, digital, and in-person platforms.

