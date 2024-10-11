What we did in Raja Ampat for AWARE week

During AWARE Week 2024, the Meridian Adventure Dive Resort team actively engaged in various conservation efforts to protect the marine environment in Raja Ampat. On Monday, September 16, the week began with a Dive Against Debris event at the adopted dive site, Saonek Monde. The divers and the resort staff gathered to remove marine debris from the waters. The collected data was meticulously recorded on the Dive Against Debris app, providing valuable insights into the impact of pollution beneath the surface.

The following day, on September 17, the team shifted focus to removing Crown of Thorns starfish from the coral reefs. Known for their destructive feeding on coral polyps, the Crown of Thorns population was becoming a threat to the delicate reef ecosystems. Equipped with specialised tools, the team worked diligently to extract these predatory starfish from the reefs, ensuring the coral could thrive without further damage. See more here – https://www.facebook.com/meridianadventuresdive/videos/1460269657991130

On September 18, the resort staff and their families came together for a mangrove cleanup. Understanding the vital role mangroves play in maintaining coastal ecosystems, the group worked for an hour to clear debris from the area. The importance of mangroves as “Trees of Life” was highlighted, with Indonesia hosting a significant portion of the world’s mangrove forests, making this effort crucial for the local environment's health. See more here – https://www.facebook.com/meridianadventuresdive/posts/pfbid025xKhZTbtw9HYMPXFqXM5DfLvc4QjjPXtRr7GHDczGo8e7qfC7fSPv1RojvJeE5Rwl

Thursday, September 19, saw a beach cleanup effort involving resort staff and guests. The group took to the beaches to collect litter and debris carried in by the currents of the Dampier Strait. This activity underscored the importance of keeping Raja Ampat’s coastline pristine, given its unique position as a hub of marine biodiversity. See more here – https://www.facebook.com/meridianadventuresdive/posts/pfbid02Q6TRYcCMipnjJAm9ksCYwHJE7uiwDKbyiV9adacqxuu7adgLnZzbL3Xt8mFXMGSwl

The AWARE week was concluded with a presentation on Saturday, September 21, led by instructors Cullen and Kayra. They educated attendees on the importance of combating marine pollution and offered practical solutions, encouraging everyone to participate in local cleanup efforts and reduce their personal plastic use. The presentation empowered participants to make a tangible difference in preserving the beauty and biodiversity of Raja Ampat for future generations.

